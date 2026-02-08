Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Udinese technical director Gianluca Nani has predicted it is only a matter of time until Nottingham Forest new boy Lorenzo Lucca finds a way to establish himself.

Nottingham Forest shuffled their attacking options in the January transfer window.

They offloaded Arnaud Kalimuendo to German club Eintracht Frankfurt, and his arrival in the Bundesliga was talked up by the club’s sporting director.

Experienced club hitman Chris Wood is currently injured and Sean Dyche looked to Italy for another option to support Igor Jesus.

Forest eventually struck an agreement with Italian side Udinese to bring Lucca to the City Ground and he landed on loan with an option to buy.

If the 25-year-old does enough to convince Nottingham Forest to keep him, the Tricky Trees will have to shell out in the region of €40m.

Lucca had an impressive loan spell at Udinese, and Napoli signed him after that, which did not go according to plan, as he has scored only twice in 23 games for the Serie A giants.

Udinese technical director Nani remains a huge fan of Lucca and is taking no notice of his struggles at Napoli.

Club Atletico Torino Vicenza Palermo Pisa Ajax Udinese Napoli Nottingham Forest Clubs Lorenzo Lucca has played for

He believes that it is only a matter of time until Lucca manages to ‘find a way to establish himself’ and pointed towards his Italy caps as further confirmation of his quality.

“I believe it’s just a matter of time”, Nani explained to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web about Lucca.

“He’s gone to the Premier League, which is one of the best leagues.

“I’m certain he’ll find a way to establish himself – he has all the right attributes.

“You don’t get called up to the national team by chance.”

Lucca came on from the bench on Friday night as Nottingham Forest went down to a 3-1 defeat away at Leeds United.

He showcased his aerial strength by jumping highest to head home Forest’s only goal of the night with four minutes left.

Lucca will now be looking to build on the performance and help Nottingham Forest keep their head above water in the Premier League this season.