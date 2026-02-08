Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Queen’s Park

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has settled on his Rangers lineup vs Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox this afternoon, as the Gers look to win the fifth round tie.

The German tactician managed to land key transfer target Ryan Naderi on deadline day, but Rangers were forced to offer Hansa Rostock a package worth €6m to do so.

Given the cash splashed, former Rangers forward Gordon Dalziel now expects to see Naderi given an opportunity to nail down the spot as the first choice striker for the Gers.

The process which took Naderi to Ibrox went late into deadline day, but it was one the striker insists he enjoyed.

Now attention at Rangers turns to the Scottish Cup and booking a spot in the next round by avoiding slipping up against Queen’s Park.

Queen’s Park hastened the end of Philippe Clement’s time as Rangers boss when they pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Ibrox in early 2025.

The visitors only set up the tie with Rangers due to Stranraer being expelled from the cup for fielding an ineligible player against them in the previous round.

Rangers coach Steven Smith has insisted that the Gers will be treating Queen’s Park with big respect today.

The Scottish Cup is a trophy that Rohl will be confident Rangers can win and that journey continues this afternoon.

Rohl picks Liam Kelly in goal in his Rangers vs Queen’s Park lineup, while at the back he goes with James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Dujon Sterling and Tuur Rommens.

In the centre of the park, Rangers deploy Tochi Chukwuani and Mohamed Diomande, while Oliver Antman and Andreas Skov Olsen support Ryan Naderi and Bojan Miovski.

Rohl may well want to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Queen’s Park at some point and his options off the bench include Mikey Moore and Theo Aasgaard.

Rangers Lineup vs Queen’s Park

Kelly, Tavernier, Djiga, Sterling, Rommens, Chukwuani, Diomande, Antman, Skov Olsen, Naderi, Miovski

Substitutes: Butland, Souttar, Matondo, Meghoma, Raskin, Gassama, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Moore