Falkirk CEO Jamie Swinney feels that winger Calvin Miller may have been discussed at Celtic in the window, even though he made it clear that the Bhoys did not make any approach for the player.

The Glasgow giants did substantial business in the winter window as the likes of Junior Adamu, Julian Araujo, Tomas Cvancara, Joel Mvuka and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain beefed up the squad.

Norwegian winger Mvuka was brought in on deadline day from Lorient and it emerged after the window closed that they had faced competition for his signature.

However, the Bhoys were credited with interest in one of their former players in the shape of left winger Miller, who plays for Falkirk.

Bairns supremo, Swinney, has addressed those rumours, making it clear that the Scottish champions did not make contact with them for Miller.

He also stressed that just because Celtic did not make an approach for the 28-year-old, it does not mean that Miller was not internally discussed at Celtic Park.

The 39-year-old hailed the former Bhoy for his numbers at Falkirk, marking his performances and goal contributions as ‘astronomical’.

Club Celtic Dundee Ayr United Harrogate Town Notts County Chesterfield Greenock Morton Falkirk Clubs Calvin Miller has played for

“I think that is only natural; the thing is, there are always bigger clubs”, Swinney told Scottish broadcaster STV when he was asked about talk Celtic wanted Miller on deadline day.

“So there are bigger clubs than Falkirk, so therefore clubs are always going to be interested in our players.

“Calvin Miller’s numbers in League One, the Championship and now in the Premiership are astronomical as a wide player.

“From my point of view, we understand that there is going to be interest.

“There was no contact from Celtic whatsoever.

“However, that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t discussed.

“He may well have been discussed, but certainly from my point of view, there was no contact.”

The Glasgow-born talent started his youth career at Celtic and was hailed by then Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as a top talent at the time.

But he left Parkhead back in 2020 for English club Harrogate Town after he made five senior appearances for Celtic.

Back in 2023, Falkirk signed Miller from Greenock Morton, and he has contributed to 63 goals directly in his 117 appearances for the Bairns.

With 18 months left on his current deal, it remains to be seen whether Celtic could go in for the ex-Scotland youth international, bringing about a move that would be emotional for Miller, who dubbed his Bhoys debut ‘unbelievable’ when it happened in 2016.