Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of January signing Souza on Saturday against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

News of Spurs’ interest in signing the left-sided star from Brazilian club Santos emerged at the start of the January transfer window.

The Londoners then beefed up their interest in the coming days and, after finalising a deal with Santos, put him through his medical paces to officially take him to the Premier League.

The deepening injury crisis inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hinted at an early debut for the teenager, and that happened on Saturday when he was called up to replace an injured Destiny Udogie.

Souza played 35 minutes of the second half and though he was unable to prevent a 2-0 loss for the visiting team, there was a quick impression that was made on the Tottenham manager.

Praising the 19-year-old for his performance on the pitch, Frank said at a press conference (19:25) ahead of the game against Newcastle United (19.25): “He did very well.

“Very happy for him coming from Brazil and 19 years old, to Tottenham, to the Premier League, getting his debut as one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

Competition Status Premier League 15th (ongoing) Champions League Last 16 (ongoing) FA Cup Knocked out EFL Cup Knocked out Tottenham this season so far

“That is a big thing. So, I hope him and his family are proud.”

Souza will be looking to build on his Old Trafford outing if he gets the opportunity in Spurs’ upcoming games and Frank will need him to perform, with big pressure on the Danish boss.

It is unclear how much longer Frank can hold on to the manager’s job at Tottenham, though he has recently been backed by Premier League legend Wayne Rooney.

While Tottenham’s Premier League form has been poor, they have done much better in the Champions League, booking a last 16 spot.

Frank may soon find his side in the position where they need to win this season’s Champions League to be in next season’s edition.

Tottenham have no route to silverware in the FA Cup, having been knocked out by Aston Villa in January.

With Ange Postecoglou delivering a trophy for Tottenham last term, Frank looks unlikely to be able to match that feat this term.