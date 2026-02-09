Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Valencia boss Carlos Corberan has hailed Leeds United on-loan star Largie Ramazani for his impact against Real Madrid on Sunday, stressing that he trusts the Belgian.

The Belgian winger spent seven years of his youth career in England with Manchester United and Charlton Athletic before he moved to Spain.

Ramazani had an impressive spell in Spain with Almeria, and three years ago, he was first linked with a return to England, with Everton showing interest in him.

However, back in the summer of 2024, Leeds picked Ramazani up from the Spanish club on a four-year deal; he struggled to convince Daniel Farke to play him every week though in the Championship.

Last summer, Leeds bolstered their squad ready for this season’s Premier League and Farke sanctioned a loan move to Valencia for Ramazani.

They wanted to insert an option to buy in his loan deal, but Leeds stood firm on their stance, and he was loaned out for the entirety of the current campaign.

Ramazani has not had the best of times in Spain, as he has not started any La Liga games yet, playing mostly as an impact substitute for the ex-West Brom manager.

Game Competition Levante (A) La Liga Villarreal (A) La Liga Osasuna (H) La Liga Valencia’s next three games

The Belgian was brought on for the final ten minutes of the game against Real Madrid on Sunday, and Corberan is pleased with the impact he had, even though Valencia were not able to score and lost 2-0.

“I also trust other players like Ramazani and Diego [Lopez], who could give us energy to go up and down the flank”, the Spaniard told Valencia’s media.

“I think Ramazani contributed in the minutes he played, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to equalise.

“Then we were hit on a counter-attack.

“When you’re going for the win, you know Real Madrid can strike and score the second goal, and that’s what happened.”

Valencia did consider a move to terminate Ramazani’s loan mid-season back to Leeds, which ultimately did not happen.

Ramazani has scored once and assisted once in 12 La Liga games at the Mestalla so far, and will hope for a relatively better ending for his personal goals.

Leeds are moving closer to survival in the Premier League this season and Ramazani is due back at Elland Road in the summer, but if the Whites remain a top flight club he could well have a battle on his hands securing a squad spot under Farke.