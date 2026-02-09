Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scottish Premiership boss Callum Davidson believes it looks like Rangers have done good business in the January transfer window with their new additions.

Rangers thrashed Queen’s Park 8-0 in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Sunday, putting on a professional performance.

The Gers were subject to a shock defeat against the Spiders last year, which contributed towards Philippe Clement losing his job, but a goal fest at Ibrox ensured their qualification to the next round this time around.

New boy Ryan Naderi opened the scoring on Sunday before adding the sixth with a bullet header.

Another Rangers January signing, Tochi Chukwuani, was on the scoresheet, showcasing how impressive his integration has been into Danny Rohl’s side.

Naderi, who arrived at the Ibrox on winter deadline day, made his Gers debut against Kilmarnock and admitted that he is relishing the challenge of life at the club.

Rangers plucked Naderi from the German third tier, which raised some eyebrows, but given the €6m fee committed for him, former Gers star Gordon Dalziel admitted he feels that the attacker will be given the chance to make the striker role his own.

New arrival Tuur Rommens Tochi Chukwuani Andreas Skov Olsen Ryan Naderi Rangers’ winter window signings

Chukwuani, Naderi, left-back Tuur Rommens and winger Andreas Skov Olsen were all signed in the winter window to help Rohl get Rangers over the line in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Skov Olsen and Rommens have both managed to get goal contributions in their Rangers careers so far, indicating the ease of their adaptation to a well-functioning Rangers outfit.

Now former top flight manager Davidson has put forward his view that Rangers are in a good place at the moment under a ‘confident’ Rohl.

He added that the German boss’ signings in the January window look really good and believes their performances against Queen’s Park will give everyone in the squad a lift.

“It just shows where Rangers are at the moment – a good place”, Davidson said on BBC Sportsound.

“Danny Rohl is confident, he has a good squad, his January additions look like real good signings.

“It gives everybody a lift, and they looked like they had fun doing it.”

Positive additions will boost Rangers’ morale as they close in on Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers have not lost a league game since late December and their recent thrashings will only fuel the ‘hungry’ squad.

The Gers new boys though still have to show how they will stand up to the pressure of what could well be one of the closes Scottish Premiership title races in decades.