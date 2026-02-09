Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison believes West Ham United’s January acquisitions, namechecking Axel Disasi and Adama Traore, are good signings.

West Ham won 2-0 against Burnley on Saturday, keeping their first clean sheet under boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Hammers have won three of their last four games in the Premier League, as they close in on teams above them and spark hopes of survival at the London Stadium.

The London club backed their boss with signings in the January window, in order to retain their top-flight status.

Nuno recently insisted that the club have rebalanced their squad in the winter window, after bringing in additions to strengthen the squad and reluctantly losing key player Lucas Paqueta to Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Two strikers in Pablo and Taty Castellanos walked in at the London Stadium before West Ham completed the signings of Traore and Disasi from fellow Premier League sides late in the window.

Traore, who enjoyed an impressive spell at Wolves under Nuno, was signed on a permanent basis from Fulham and Disasi arrived on a deadline day loan deal from Chelsea.

The winger was rated as a huge talent early in his career, with Jurgen Klopp insisting it took four players to stop him, when Liverpool came up against him.

New boy Details Axel Disasi Played 90 minutes Taty Castellanos Played 79 minutes Adama Traore Brought on in stoppage time Pablo Brought on in the 79th minute West Ham’s new signings at Burnley

French defender Disasi was thought to be not too convinced of a move to the relegation battling Hammers but has since made the switch, starting in their win at Burnley.

Now after the Hammers’ recent improvement in form, ex-Premier League star Morrison is of the view that both Disasi and Traore are experienced signings who will help West Ham in their battle for survival in the Premier League.

Morrison insists that the Chelsea on-loan defender will be a very good signing if he is just asked to defend, rather than play out from the back.

Traore, in Morrison’s view, adds some much needed positivity later in games when he is used as a substitute.

“They brought in Axel Disasi and if you ask him to just defend, not complicate it and play out from the back, he will be a really good signing”, Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s daily podcast.

“Adama Traore can cause problems when players are tired in the last half an hour.

“So they have brought in some experience and given themselves a fighting chance.”

Traore and Disasi both have European football experience and could be the extra push West Ham need to retain their top-flight status.

The Hammers were interested in bringing in Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis before Disasi but that move did not materialise as Saints blocked it.

West Ham host a resurgent Manchester United on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen if Nuno’s side can add more pressure to the teams above them with a win against the Red Devils.