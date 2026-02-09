Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

NEC Nijmegen sporting director Carlos Aalbers has insisted that Rangers forward Danilo, who has joined on loan, is ‘very hungry’ to succeed.

With Rangers bringing in Ryan Naderi from Hansa Rostock on deadline day, they were happy to sign off on a loan exit for Danilo.

The former Brazil Under-23 international slipped down the pecking order at Ibrox and made 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term before moving to NEC.

The former Gers forward’s time at the club has been riddled with injuries which restricted his playing time as he has only managed to make 77 appearances for the senior team, in which he netted 17 goals and racked up eleven assists.

His stint has not gone as anticipated, with a former Rangers star lauding him as ‘the full package’ after a clash with Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Danilo is now looking to get back into his groove in the Eredivisie, a league he knows well and has succeeded in.

The Brazilian counts Ajax, FC Twente and Feyenoord amongst his former clubs.

NEC’s new no 9 has arrived at the club to provide squad depth for manager Dick Schreuder in the attacking areas as he can be deployed in the centre-forward position as well as play in an attacking midfield role.

Aalbers stressed that NEC required a new signing in the forward positions after Kento Shiogaui departed from the club.

Competition Appearances Eredivisie 81 Eerste Divisie 51 Scottish Premiership 45 Europa League 20 Danilo’s top competitions by appearances

The sporting director feels that in Danilo, NEC have landed a ‘very hungry’ player and added that he will compete with existing strikers like Koki Ogawa as well as Youssef El Kachati at the club.

“With the departure of Kento Shiogai, the need for a new striker was clear”, Aalbers told NEC’s in-house media.

“With Danilo, we are bringing in a striker who already knows the Dutch league well, but who is also very hungry.

“He can compete with Koki Ogawa and Youssef El Kachati.”

NEC are enjoying a superb season so far and sit a lofty third in the Eredivisie, with qualification for next season’s Champions League within reach.

Danilo could make his NEC debut as early as this Wednesday when his new club play host to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

It is unclear how much of Danilo’s salary NEC are picking up, but when he joined Rangers it emerged he would earn €45,000 per week in Glasgow.

Rangers will keep a close eye on how Danilo does during his time in the Netherlands, although the path back into the team at Ibrox next season could well be blocked given Youssef Chermiti, Bojan Miovski and Naderi are all ahead of him in Danny Rohl’s thoughts.