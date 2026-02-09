Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sunderland on-loan attacker Timur Tutierov described his first start at Exeter City as being like what he had seen in movies, stressing that he is delighted to have the trust of Greicans boss Gary Caldwell.

The versatile Ukrainian forward started his career back on his home soil, spending two years with Kolos Kovalivka, but did not make any senior appearances for them.

His talent caught the eye of Sunderland three years ago and he was signed for the English club’s academy.

The Black Cats loaned Tutierov out for the first time to experience senior English football, as Exeter City loaned him in from the Premier League club.

Tutierov’s arrival impressed the League One club’s boss, who hailed him for his directness and ability to go directly towards the defenders.

At the weekend, the 20-year-old attacker started his first game for the Grecians, playing in a 0-0 draw against Mansfield Town in a league clash.

The match was played in harsh winter conditions and the Ukraine Under-21 international insisted the weather conditions reminded him of the English football he had seen on television.

Game Competition Northampton Town (H) League One Wycombe Wanderers (H) League One Peterborough United (A) League One Exeter City’s next three games

“Obviously, it is football, and it reminds me of proper English football, which I used to see in the movies, I would say, like that”, Tutierov told Exeter’s media (0:05) when he was asked about the weather.

“But in general, it was a harsh condition to play, and obviously affects the way we play football because sometimes [the weather caused] unexpected physics of the ball.

“And it is obviously tough.”

The Sunderland loanee insisted that his starting in his first game does not change his goals for the season, expressing his delight at having earned the Exeter boss’ trust.

“[It] doesn’t really change [anything].

“It is exactly the same goals and I am very glad that the gaffer trusts me.

“It just shows that my work pays off.”

He scored two goals in his first two games at the Grecians, and Caldwell is already an admirer, believing that the Sunderland talent possesses real quality.

Tutierov will be keen to kick on over the coming weeks and not just catch Caldwell’s eye, but also the eye of his coaches back at Sunderland.