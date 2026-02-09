Clive Rose/Getty Images

Edward Still is due in England today ‘to fix personal terms’ to become the next manager of Watford, after he resigned from his role at Anderlecht.

The Hornets had a rocky start to their campaign despite the club hierarchy backing new face Paulo Pezzolano to take the project forward.

Under Pezzolano, they lacked stability, which saw Gino Pozzo bring back Javi Gracia to the club as their new boss and he made a flying start to life back at the club.

Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin was impressed with the Spaniard and dubbed his appointment as one of the best decisions made by the club.

Watford were very much in the running for the top-six race, but Gracia unexpectedly chose to leave the club on 1st February.

The Hornets have not won any of their last seven games in all competitions and were defeated by Southampton in their latest league clash at the weekend.

Watford, however, are now closing in on a new manager, and this time they have set their eyes on the Belgian Pro League.

Club Anderlecht Lens Kortrijk Eupen Charleroi Shanghai Port Royal Antwerp Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Clubs Edward Still has worked at

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Still is expected to be at Watford’s training centre later today.

It has been suggested that the 35-year-old will be in the UK to discuss the final terms of his personal agreement.

All parties are currently talking to power through the negotiations and Still is keen on making the move to the Championship.

Anderlecht announced on Monday morning that Still has resigned, saying in a statement: “Edward Still is also leaving the club. Edward had been part of the staff as assistant coach since last summer.

“He has now decided to resign to take up a challenge at a club abroad. The club wishes him the best of luck in this new challenge.”

However, assistant, Jeremy Taravel, is not going to leave the Belgian side to be part of Still’s team at the Hornets.

The Belgium-born English manager has managed Eupen, Charleroi, and KV Kortrijk, and joined Anderlecht as an assistant.

His younger brother Will Still had a forgettable managerial spell at Southampton earlier this season, and now he is about have a taste of high-paced English football.

Watford play Preston North End this weekend and the Hornets will hope to have Still in place to manage the team.