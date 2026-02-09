“What a player.”

George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United forward Michael Bridges has highlighted Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s resurgence at Elland Road, contrasting it with his spell at Everton, and remarked that the striker has rediscovered his form.

Upon his arrival at Elland Road last summer on a free transfer following the expiry of his Everton contract, the forward faced doubts over his goalscoring credentials, with one former White questioning the club’s summer recruitment, which included Calvert-Lewin.

The 2020/21 season had marked the last time the centre forward reached double figures in the Premier League, netting 21 goals across all competitions for the Toffees.

Last season, he made 26 appearances for the Toffees but managed just five goal contributions, as injury woes struck again, with a hamstring problem sidelining him from February to April.

This season, however, the 28-year-old has been rejuvenated under Daniel Farke, already registering ten goals and an assist in the league, earning widespread praise from a former Leeds forward who said he would relish the chance to line up alongside Calvert-Lewin.

Bridges reflected on Calvert-Lewin’s path from Everton to Leeds, observing that he frequently played through pain at Hill Dickinson, and his body language suggested he was not fully enjoying his football.

He added that at Leeds, the striker has rediscovered his spark, playing with a smile and regaining his Premier League scoring touch following a challenging injury spell.

Player Goals Erling Haaland 21 Igor Thiago 17 Antoine Semenyo 12 Hugo Ekitike 10 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 10 Premier League top scorers

The 47-year-old stressed that he could not have matched that feat himself, underlining the player’s quality and resilience.

Bridges said on LUTV (11:18): “Every time I see him play as well now, I watched him a lot when he was at Everton.

“I know he was playing through the pain barrier on several occasions, but you could tell from his body language; it almost came to the point where you could see he wasn’t enjoying his football.

“He’s got a new lease of life, he’s playing with a smile on his face, and that goes a hell of a long way.

“I know exactly what it’s like and how hard it is to go through an injury crisis to get back to scoring that many goals in the Premier League again and doing it.

“I couldn’t get there.

“I couldn’t get anywhere near.

“I had to go down the divisions to get my love of the game

“He’s spot on.

“What a player.”

Calvert‑Lewin is Leeds United’s league top scorer, helping drive the club to 29 points and 16th place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

On Tuesday night, the Whites face a clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where a victory could see them rise to 14th.

The eleven‑cap England international has been tipped by his manager for a potential World Cup call-up if his impressive form continues, with another Premier League star noting that he adds a different dimension to Harry Kane, keeping him in contention for selection by Thomas Tuchel.