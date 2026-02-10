Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Birmingham City have handed August Priske a big financial package at St Andrew’s, with the striker joining from Djurgardens in the winter transfer window.

The promotion hopefuls showed their sky-high ambition again in the recently ended winter transfer window, where they were active.

The club hierarchy spent heavily to replenish their squad as they signed the likes of Carlos Vicente, Ibrahim Osman, Kai Wagner, Jhon Solis, Jonathan Panzo, while Priske also joined the Championship side.

Blues faced some stern competition from other sides in the Priske chase, but they ended up winning the race, which they led.

Birmingham invested in Priske, as they agreed on a total package worth more than £8m for the 21-year-old Dane.

Djurgardens are not the only financial winners in the deal, as Priske has received a substantial pay rise at the Championship club.

According to Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt, the Denmark Under-21 international will be earning more than £20,000 a week at Blues.

The 21-year-old has penned a five-and-a-half-year contract at Blues, which runs until the summer of 2031 at Birmingham.

And now it has emerged that if he sees out his current contract at the Championship club, he will earn a total of £5.31m; however if Priske succeeds, he could well want to renegotiate his deal at some point.

Djurgardens sporting director, Bo Andersson, has also confirmed that the Danish striker’s move to Birmingham is the biggest transfer in the club’s history.

Priske impressed in his time at Djurgardens, scoring 24 goals and providing three assists in 52 games.

So far, the Denmark youth international has made three substitute appearances for Chris Davies’ side in the Championship.

Blues are currently two points below sixth-positioned Wrexham and Davies will hope that Priske can become a difference maker in his side’s promotion chase.

Birmingham play West Brom tonight, and the young Dane will hope to open his account against the struggling Baggies at St. Andrew’s.