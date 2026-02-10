Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Aston Villa out-on-loan star Tommi O’Reilly has made it clear that he is prioritising his fitness, eating right and taking ice-baths to keep himself in top shape.

The Birmingham-born talent began his youth career in Aston Villa’s youth system, joining the club in 2010, and he is still on their books.

The right-sided wide-attacker made his first-team debut three years ago in the Conference League and that has been his only appearance for the Villa Park side.

In the second half of last season, MK Dons loaned him in, and his fellow Villa youth academy team-mate, Travis Patterson, revealed that O’Reilly asked him if the Dons were a good club to develop at.

Last summer, he was loaned out to League Two club Crewe Alexandra for the entirety of the season, and he has impressed.

O’Reilly has started all 31 of his League Two games for the Railwaymen and has contributed to 15 goals directly for Lee Bell’s side.

At the weekend, his goal against Crawley Town saw Crewe Alexandra snatch a league win, as the Alex chase a playoff spot.

Game Competition Gillingham (H) League Two Fleetwood Town (H) League Two Swindon Town (A) League Two Crewe Alexandra’s next three games

The 22-year-old versatile attacker has made it clear that he wants to finish the season on a high note and he wants to stay fully fit.

O’Reilly revealed that he is eating correctly and taking ice baths for recovery, which he is delighted to see working, stressing that he will keep doing the right thing.

“I wouldn’t say that I am a bit tired, but I have been on with my recovery”, the Villa loanee told the Alex’s in-house media (2:35) when he was asked if playing so many games has been fatiguing for him.

“I have got to make sure that I stay fit and injury-free.

“That is what the main thing is, because I am playing so many games.

“But I think, as long as I keep doing what I am doing – eating right, doing the ice-baths, is working at the moment.

“So, I need to keep doing that.”

The 22-year-old can play almost anywhere across the frontline and his versatility has served Bell with a dynamic option, and O’Reilly being a key cog for the Railwaymen.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at Aston Villa and it remains to be seen if he will have a chance to have a crack at the first team when he reports for pre-season in the summer.