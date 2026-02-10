Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea for this evening’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge – match preview here.

Leeds returned to winning ways last time out by seeing off Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, giving their survival hopes a big shot in the arm.

The Whites will know their job is not done yet though and they still remain just six points above a resurgent West Ham United.

Farke has been boosted by the news that Lukas Nmecha is now ready to play 90 minutes if needed and the German admitted in the run up to the game that the striker has been looking sharp.

A trip to Chelsea is a tough prospect, given the Blues’ solid form of late, but Farke is clear that Leeds will not head to Stamford Bridge with any fear.

Leeds are though still relying heavily on their home form in the Premier League this season.

The Whites have the third worst away record in the Premier League, with just one win away from Elland Road in the league all season.

They may be encouraged though by the fact that Chelsea have just the 12th best home record, with only half of their 12 games at Stamford Bridge ending in wins.

Karl Darlow is in goal in Farke’s Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea tonight, while in defence the German picks Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmunsson play, as does James Justin.

Midfield will be a crucial battleground and the Leeds boss plays Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Brenden Aaronson, with Lukas Nmecha up top.

Farke can make changes from the bench to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea if needed and his options include Joel Piroe and Willy Gnonto.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not in the matchday squad.

Leeds United Lineup vs Chelsea

Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Nmecha

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, James, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe