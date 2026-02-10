Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Newcastle United for this evening’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham went down to defeat away at Manchester United at the weekend, losing 2-0 in a game which saw Cristian Romero sent off.

Frank badly needs Spurs to return to winning ways as he looks to banish any worries about being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Ange Postecoglou came under big pressure last term following Tottenham’s Premier League struggles, but Frank has not been able to turn the page and his side have lost ten times already.

Spurs did show real spirit away at Newcastle in early December as they managed to scrap a 2-2 draw courtesy of two Romero goals.

The last meeting between the two sides in north London though saw Eddie Howe’s men run out 2-1 winners.

Spurs are without Destiny Udogie, who is looking at three or four weeks out, while Romero is suspended.

Djed Spence though is back and available after a calf problem.

Kevin Danso, Richarlison, James Maddison, Lucas Begvall, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ben Davies remain sidelined.

Frank also has the boost of new boy Souza, who the Spurs boss was happy with after the Manchester United game.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks in the Tottenham lineup vs Newcastle United this evening, while at the back, Frank goes with Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

In the engine room, the Spurs boss deploys Yves Bissouma, Conor Gallagher and Pape Matar Sarr, while Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons support Dominic Solanke.

If Frank needs to change his Tottenham lineup vs Newcastle United at any point then there are options from the bench and they include Randal Kolo Muani and Souza.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Newcastle United

Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence, Bissouma, Gallagher, Sarr, Odobert, Simons, Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Palhinha, Tel, Souza, Kolo Muani, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell