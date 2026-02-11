George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Sheffield United’s below-average work off-the-ball is going to hold them back, even though he credited the Blades for the superior quality when they have the ball.

Chris Wilder’s side were ever so close to making it back to the Premier League last season, but Sunderland put a dagger through their heart in the Championship playoff final.

Wilder left the club to be replaced by Ruben Selles, but returned after his successor failed to get a tune out of the Sheffield United squad.

Even though the Blades have improved under the seasoned boss, they are currently sitting 17th in the league table with 39 points.

The Blades, however, are eight points below sixth-positioned Wrexham, and Clarke does not feel very optimistic about Sheffield United’s chances of getting into the playoff spots.

The 51-year-old hailed Wilder’s side for their attacking impetus, stressing there is a lot to ‘love about’ them when the Blades stars have the ball.

However, Clarke is not impressed with Sheffield United’s intensity when they are out of possession, pointing out that having too many attacking players may have played a part.

Game Date Sheffield Wednesday 22/02 Coventry City 25/02 West Brom 07/03 Sheffield United’s next three home games

The ex-EFL star stressed that table-toppers Middlesbrough outplayed the midfield duo of Oliver Arblaser and Sydie Peck earlier this week, insisting that former Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips has to come in.

“There is loads to love about Sheffield United, when they have got the ball, when they are attacking, they are good, really good”, Clarke said on What The EFL (21:15).

“It is just, when they haven’t got it, I am not sure about them.

“Maybe they have too many attack-minded players in their team, that might be part of it, I am not sure.

“They got overrun in midfield in the game against Boro, there is no doubt about that, of Arblaster and Peck, I think Kalvin Phillips has to come in.

“So, I think that without the ball, Sheffield United are a pretty average team.

“That’s going to hold them back for me this season.”

Sheffield United were backed in January by one former Championship striker for a late playoff push, even though Clarke thinks otherwise.

The Blades could suffer for there being significant traffic in the table between themselves and the playoff spots, with time to close the gap running out.

Whether Wilder’s side will be able to conjure up a case for themselves in the remaining part of the season to make a dash for the top six remains to be seen, but taken over the last 12 games, they have the tenth best form in the Championship.