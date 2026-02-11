Harriet Massey/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg has had a transformative effect on the team and some of the football Boro are producing is ‘phenomenal’.

Beating off competition from fellow Championship club Swansea City, Middlesbrough appointed Hammarby boss Hellberg as their new manager to replace Rob Edwards.

The 38-year-old has since taken charge of 14 Championship games, winning ten and losing just one.

His spell has created a positive vibe around the Riverside, finding echoes in the players, one of whom, Luke Ayling, revealed that he saw similar things when he was at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa managed to lead Leeds United up to the Premier League and Hellberg would surely become a Middlesbrough legend if he did the same.

The change at the Riverside under Hellberg has been noticed outside the club too, with former winger Clarke believing that the new boss have taken their possession to another level.

Terming Middlesbrough’s style of play under Hellberg ‘phenomenal’, Clarke insisted that the young manager has had a transformative effect on the team.

Statistic Number Games 73 Wins 40 Draws 15 Losses 18 Kim Hellberg’s Hammarby record

“Some of the football that Middlesbrough are producing under Kim Hellberg is phenomenal to watch. There is no denying it,” Clarke said on What The EFL (11.54).

“He has had a transformative effect on the team.

“They look two yards faster, they are running much harder.

“The bravery they have in possession is on a different level to what it was before.

“They are popping the ball around into tighter areas, little triangles, pass-move, pass-move.”

Clarke also is of the view that Hellberg has improved the players that he is working with.

“There is always someone showing for the ball.

“Individuals have improved massively.”

One of Hellberg’s former players at Hammerby, Paulos Abraham, also recently heaped on the boss, describing him as the best he has worked with.

The Championship represents a significant step up from Swedish football, but so far Hellberg appears to be handling it with ease.

Middlesbrough have won all six of their last six league games, but face an acid test away at Coventry City on Monday evening.

The earlier clash this season, at the Riverside in November, saw Coventry run out 4-2 winners.