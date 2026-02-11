Jeff Holmes/Getty Images

Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 11th February, 20.00 UK Time

Rangers travel to lock horns with Motherwell this evening in the Scottish Premiership very much in the thick of the title race, but the Fir Park visit promises to be anything by easy.

Motherwell, under their new manager Jens Berthel Askou, have been making the headlines this season. Putting the disappointment of not being able to make it to the top-six last season behind them, the Steelmen are pushing to qualify for Europe next season.

They have lost just three of the 24 games played so far, putting them joint second in terms of the least amount of defeats in the league this season. One of those three defeats, though, has come against the side they are set to play host to tonight.

Rangers, under Danny Rohl, have quickly emerged as one of the title favourites, despite having managed the worst start to a campaign in 47 years.

The January transfer window had given the manager his first chance to put his mark on the team. If Gordon Dalziel’s view about the players had been proven right, the manager would have pushed for large-scale changes. Instead, he just tried to fill a few gaps.

Rohl brought in four players, two of whom made immediate impacts – Ryan Naderi scoring a brace and Tochi Chukwuani scoring one in the 8-0 win over Queen’s Park, a team that had shocked them only last season.

It also prompted former Scottish Premiership boss Callum Davidson to comment that the Gers did good business in January.

The match against Motherwell though poses a real threat given how good the Steelmen have been.

Playing inside Fir Park under the lights is also going to be a challenge that Rangers will need to overcome to keep their title challenge on track.

Moreover, Motherwell will head into the game fresh, given that their last match was back on 31st January and they have not played since.

Rangers have a full squad to pick from for the challenge, with the exception of Max Aarons.

Predicted Lineups

Motherwell Rangers Ward Butland Sparrow Tavernier O’Donnell Fernandez McGinn Souttar Koutroumbis Meghoma Priestman Raskin Fadinger Chukwuani Said Skov Olsen Just Aasgaard Slattery Gassama Maswanhise Naderi Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Motherwell: WWDWW

Rangers: WDWWW

Key Men

Motherwell

Motherwell need to be defensively solid to stop the Rangers juggernaut. Despite being 35, skipper Paul McGinn has pushed back the years and is taking the team’s charge on himself. He has missed just two of Motherwell’s 24 games and could play an important role in helping Motherwell stay solid.

In Stephen O’Donnell, he will have an equally capable partner and together, they can stop the crosses from going in. Despite not being an aerial presence, McGinn gives physicality and could be difficult to dislodge.

Behind Motherwell’s lone striker, Tawanda Maswanhise, Elijah Just can be the main orchestrator of Motherwell’s attack. He has four goals and seven assists to his name already and can channel the play around him.

If the defenders manage to stop Rangers’ attacking play, they can then use Just to open up the defence of the visiting team.

Rangers

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has already seen promise from his latest signing Ryan Naderi. He can, therefore, unleash the German yet again against Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Dalziel has backed Naderi to become the manager’s first-choice striker and one or two more goals can put the official seal on the veteran’s prediction.

Standing at six feet four inches, he can be a physical presence inside the box and could be a nuisance for the Motherwell defenders.

Yet another new signing, Tochi Chukwuani, can also be important on the night. The Danish Under-21 international has European experience to boast of and has the potential to become the box-to-box midfielder Rangers have been missing.

He has already opened his goalscoring account for Rangers, but it is not just his goalscoring ability that will help the Glasgow giants inside Fir Park.

Result Competition Rangers 1-0 Motherwell Scottish Premiership Motherwell 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 1-2 Motherwell Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers are now serious Scottish Premiership title contenders, but the season has been marked by both Glasgow giants slipping up on a regular basis and the smaller sides rising to the occasion.

Motherwell will hope for more of the same this evening and Askou’s exploits as boss are now starting to put him on the radar of bigger clubs.

The Dane knows he could still produce a superb season at Motherwell though and adding the scalp of Rangers to his list would be another feather in his cap.

Rangers though are hungry and are finding a way, led by Rohl and his ‘drama-free’ approach.

Motherwell have not conceded at Fir Park in their last eight consecutive games, putting the smart money on a very narrow Rangers win tonight.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Motherwell 0-1 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Motherwell vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports UHDR with a kick-off of 20:00 UK time.