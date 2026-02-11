Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges believes that Daniel Farke has evolved as a manager and is happy to adapt his system, trusting his players to act on the information.

The German manager, whose team dominated proceedings to win the Championship last season, started the Premier League campaign with his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

That system failed to yield results for them and they slipped down to the relegation zone, prompting Richard Keys to take a dig at him, claiming that Farke cannot keep a team in the Premier League.

A change was then seen from the second half of Leeds’ game against Manchester City at the end of November, which ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat for the Yorkshire giants.

Farke has been flexible with his formations, sometimes going with 3-5-2 and sometimes with 3-4-2-1 to suit the need of the situation.

He has also not been shy about making personnel changes as and when required, resulting in a marked improvement in form.

The Whites have lost just two of the 13 games played since the Manchester City game and have created some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Country With Germany Lippstadt, Dortmund II, Gladbach England Norwich, Leeds United Russia Krasnodar Countries Daniel Farke has managed in

Crediting the Leeds boss for overseeing the transformation of the team, Bridges insisted that the 49-year-old has evolved as a manager and is happy to adapt his system.

Farke also has full faith in his players to execute his plans, Bridges feels.

Giving his reaction to the come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday, Bridges said on LUTV (25.34): “Daniel Farke has evolved as well as a manager

“Championship, promotion with Norwich. Championship, promotion with Leeds United.

“Went to the Premier League, learned from the last time, but I could have told you, we all know when he was going to make changes, at what time of the game the subs are going to come on.

“Now what you are seeing is that he is happy to adapt his system because he believes that the players can take the information on.

“He is happy to make changes in a game that will suit the team for the better of the dynamics and trust that the players are going to execute it.

“He will make substitutions at different points of the game for personnel.

“So, he has evolved this season dramatically and what has that done? That has made Leeds United get in this rich vein of form that we are seeing since the second half of the Manchester City game.

“So fair play to himself and the staff. That is, you know, self-reflection to change like that for the betterment of this football club.

“Credit to the man for what he is doing.”

Beyond Farke, Leeds’ fitness and physio team have also been winning praise.

They have managed to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was injury prone at Everton, fit and mostly available for Farke.

Calvert-Lewin missed the draw at Chelsea, but due to illness and not injury.

In his stead, Farke went with Lukas Nmecha up front at Stamford Bridge, having explained prior to the match that the German was now fit enough to start.