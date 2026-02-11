Jamie O’Hara feels that after the sacking of Thomas Frank, the next job for Tottenham Hotspur is to get someone in to put some life into players who have ‘shocking’ standards.

Frank was dismissed on Tuesday morning after a home defeat to Newcastle United left Spurs a mere five points above the relegation zone.

Tottenham have managed only two wins in 17 games in a run extending from November in the Premier League and in late January, ex-top flight star Matt Murray concluded they are in a relegation battle.

Now Frank has gone, but former Spurs star O’Hara does not believe that will instantly solve the issues at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The players have set ‘shocking’ standards too, O’Hara pointed out, and says that they need objective self-assessment.

He wants to see Tottenham now bring in a manager to get the players back in line and working hard.

O’Hara wrote on X: “Frank gone, out of his depth had to be done, but that’s half the problem.

“We have to get someone in to get a kick out of this squad and these players need to take a long hard look at themselves and decide whether they are up for a fight.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“Standards are shocking, has to be miles better.”

Frank looked to defend how he was doing at Tottenham in late January when stressing that any manager would struggle without his best players available due to injury.

Last season saw Spurs finish 17th in the Premier League with 38 points, but they managed to avoid relegation comfortably with the bottom three so much worse than the rest.

It is a different story this season, with West Ham United placed 18th on 24 points with 12 games left to play, as compared to Leicester City who were relegated with 25 points.

Roberto De Zerbi, who has left Marseille by mutual consent, is one of the names being linked with the Tottenham hot seat.

Tottenham remain in the Champions League and, having directly qualified for the Round of 16, will face one of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge or Galatasaray.

It now remains to be seen if Tottenham decide to go for a short term option to see them through choppy waters, or settle on the man they want at the helm for the long term.