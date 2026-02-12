Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Germany international Niclas Fullkrug has insisted the looming World Cup had no bearing on his decision to swap West Ham United for AC Milan on loan, maintaining he would have made the move to San Siro regardless.

In the winter window, the centre-forward joined AC Milan from West Ham on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign, with an option to make the move permanent included in the agreement.

Since touching down in London in the summer of 2024, his stint with the Hammers has fallen short of expectations, beginning with an injury-hit debut season and followed by a struggle for minutes under Nuno Espirito Santo this term, amid claims from a former West Ham striker that he is not a natural fit for the manager’s system.

During the first half of the campaign, he managed just nine appearances, his last outing arriving in November, and by December the 32-year-old was unhappy with his situation at the London Stadium.

With the World Cup approaching this summer, the Germany international has been eager to secure consistent minutes, and Massimiliano Allegri has provided that platform, featuring him in all seven domestic fixtures for AC Milan, with the forward already finding the net once.

However, Fullkrug has maintained that he would have made exactly the same decision even if there were no World Cup this summer, insisting the tournament has not influenced his thinking.

He has downplayed claims to the contrary, arguing that the situation has been blown out of proportion given that it concerns a move to AC Milan.

Game Date Curacao 14/06 Ivory Coast 20/06 Ecuador 25/06 Germany’s World Cup group games

The German hitman said in an interview with Kicker: “I would have done everything exactly the same way, even if there weren’t a World Cup this summer.

“The whole thing is being blown out of proportion at the moment.

“We’re talking about a move to AC Milan here.”

With the German departing, West Ham moved to strengthen, bringing in Adama Traore and Axel Disasi, with the manager insisting the club have rebalanced the squad during the winter window as they attempt to climb the table, currently sitting 18th.

After featuring in all of Germany’s group stage games at the last World Cup and delivering two goals and an assist despite their early exit, Fullkrug’s spell at the San Siro could provide the platform to sharpen his form and strengthen his case for another international call-up.

Germany will play World Cup group games against Curacao, the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.