Switzerland national team director Pierluigi Tami believes that Leeds United’s Noah Okafor has shown his quality at the Whites, stressing that he could be back in the national team squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

AC Milan were reluctant to sell the versatile forward last summer, but the lure of the Premier League proved too strong for the Swiss attacker, and he joined Leeds on a four-year deal.

Okafor’s performances have impressed a former Whites star, who has hailed him for his ability to terrorise the opposition’s defenders.

The 25-year-old has not played for the Switzerland national team since late 2024 however and expressed his unhappiness at not being selected by coach Murat Yakin.

Okafor’s public criticism made the national team camp unhappy and Switzerland director Tami stressed that the Whites man could have simply picked up the phone to say that he was not happy.

His countryman, Granit Xhaka, who captains Sunderland, was clear that the Swiss attacker could play a role for the national team in the future.

And now, the Switzerland director has admitted that Okafor’s recent performances have been impressive and he added that the Leeds forward has shown his ability; a Swiss delegation watched the Nottingham Forest game.

Game Date Qatar 13/06 UEFA Path A Winners 18/06 Canada 24/06 Switzerland’s World Cup group stage fixtures

Tami revealed that he had a conversation with Okafor in Leeds, making it clear that he could be back in the Switzerland squad for the upcoming World Cup.

“We saw a strong performance from Noah, in which he showed what he’s capable of”, the 64-year-old said via Blick about the Whites attacker.

“Afterwards, we had an honest, clarifying, and constructive discussion.

“This is a good foundation for a possible return of Noah to the national team.”

Okafor scored two goals early doors at Elland Road, but his two goals in the last two Premier League games have re-established the trust in him.

He netted Leeds’ second in their 3-1 win over Forest.

Leeds are currently sitting 15th in the league table, and Okafor could play a key role in keeping Leeds up comfortably with his performances for the rest of the season.

Whether Okafor’s performances will be strong enough for Tami and Yakin to reintegrate him into the national team squad ahead of the summer World Cup remains to be seen.