Stu Forster/Getty Images

Presenter Matt Davies-Adams feels that Birmingham City could get a result against Leeds United on Sunday in the FA Cup, pointing out that the Whites will make a lot of changes to their starting lineup.

Leeds have done well this season following their promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

One former White has applauded how much the German boss has evolved and made his system work with the players he has at his disposal.

Leeds are currently sitting 15th in the league table, six points above the drop zone, and are due to face Championship side Birmingham for a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

Blues have lacked consistency under Chris Davies in the second tier, even though the boss has been extensively backed by the club hierarchy.

Of late there has been an improvement though and Birmingham have the eighth best form in the Championship taken over the last nine games.

Birmingham have impressive squad depth which has only deepened following the January transfer window and Davies-Adams is sure that Farke is going to rotate the ‘life’ out of the Leeds team for the FA Cup clash.

Manager Reign John Eustace 2022-2023 Wayne Rooney 2023-2024 Tony Mowbray 2024 Chris Davies 2024- Recent permanent Birmingham City managers

And the presenter has a feeling that Davies’ men could get a result off the Yorkshire giants, who will be focusing on the Premier League mostly, and will mostly rest their first-team players.

“I will go for Birmingham against Leeds, which is also a Sunday one”, Davies-Adams said on What The EFL (40:32) when predicting FA Cup results.

“Leeds obviously are going to rotate life out of the team for that one.

“It is a high noon showdown as well.

“So yes, I reckon Birmingham might get something in that one; we shall see.”

Leeds and Birmingham met last time in the 2023/24 season when Blues got relegated from the Championship, paying the price for the disastrous appointment of Wayne Rooney.

The Whites were 3-0 victorious in their last meeting against Birmingham City, who will look to make good use of their impressive squad depth at home on Sunday.

For both clubs, league matters are more important, but a deep FA Cup run can be a morale-booster.