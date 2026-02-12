Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo believes something within the squad at Elland Road has changed, with all the players on the same page.

Ever since the second half of the game against Manchester City at the end of November, the Whites have shown marked improvement in form and banished any question marks over Daniel Farke’s job.

They have lost just two of the 13 league games played from the start of December, creating some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

The performances of the Leeds United players on the pitch have left an impression on former players and a former manager, one of whom, Simon Grayson, highlighted the collective spirit within the Whites squad in recent months.

A similar sentiment is echoed by Matteo, who believes that something has changed within the group, the team and the club.

“It feels like something has changed within this group, the team, the club, everything”, Matteo said on LUTV (9.59).

“We seem like we are all on the same page.

“We all want the same thing.

“We are all improving.

Game Competition Birmingham City (A) FA Cup Aston Villa (A) Premier League Manchester City (H) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“And you are going to have to go through some tough moments because it is the Premier League.

“And we are dealing with it really well.”

Matteo picked skipper Ethan Ampadu as a point of reference, citing his positional awareness against Chelsea in this week’s 2-2 draw as ‘outstanding’.

“Even Ethan Ampadu, our captain, in that second half [against Chelsea]. That was a captain’s performance.

“You didn’t see much of it, but I was watching it and the positions he was taking defensively were outstanding.”

Ampadu had earned praise from Matteo previously as well, with the 51-year-old dubbing him the ‘glue’ that holds the team together.

Matteo is not the only Leeds legend to have noticed what Ampadu is doing for the Whites this season, with Nigel Martyn joking it would be tiring simply to look at the Wales international’s running statistics.

Farke will be crossing his fingers for Ampadu to avoid injury over the remainder of the campaign as Leeds look to cement their Premier League status.