Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has picked out Brenden Aaronson, James Justin and Ilia Gruev as three Whites stars he has been hugely impressed with of late.

All three were integrally involved in Leeds United’s come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The display in the capital demonstrated Leeds’ fighting spirit and the never-say-die attitude that has developed under Daniel Farke in recent months.

It was not a one-off performance for the trio, though, as together they have helped set up three goals for their team-mates in the last two matches.

Matteo has a positive view of Aaronson, Justin and Gruev, insisting that their understanding of playing for Leeds has changed a little bit.

“What I have been so impressed with is obviously the players we are going to talk about – Gruev, Aaronson and obviously James Justin – I think those three have been exceptional in the last few weeks”, Matteo said on LUTV (00.08).

“I think their improvement, their understanding of playing for Leeds United has changed a little bit, which I think is great because I think they get it a bit more now.”

Leeds United star Contract until Ilia Gruev 2027 James Justin 2029 Brenden Aaronson 2027 Contract end for trio

Seconding the opinion of Leeds United manager Farke, who has praised midfielder Gruev for his relentlessness in games, Matteo added improvement has been seen in the 25-year-old’s game.

“I think Gruev, [we talked] about him when he got the player of the match at Elland Road recently.

“We interviewed him and he basically said that Gruev is the hardest worker in the whole place.

“He is just the one first in and last out kind of thing.

“It is great to hear that because I have seen improvement in his play in the last few weeks.”

Gruev’s form in the Premier League represents a turnaround in his Leeds career as in the summer of 2024 it was suggested the club could sell him if they were made a good enough offer.

He did impress after joining Leeds, shining in the Championship and being dubbed ‘another great piece of recruitment’ by a former EFL star.

Gruev’s contract runs out in the summer of 2027 and the 25-year-old may well be a player that Leeds look to lock down on a fresh deal soon given how he has handled the demands of Premier League football.