Derby County goalkeeper Josh Vickers is ready to repay the Rams fans after the support they have given him, while acknowledging that the competition for playing time has been handled well.

Vickers recently signed a contract extension with Derby County, which sees him further his stay at Pride Park until the summer of 2029.

The English shot-stopper signed for Derby County in 2023, and has mostly been used as a backup goalkeeper during his time.

Injury to first-choice goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom saw Vickers get game time in the last month of last season and he also came in to cover the Swede in the game against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Third choice goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell started for John Eustace’s side in their 5-0 thrashing of Bristol City, which means that Derby County have started the last three league games with three different goalkeepers.

Vickers, who was unavailable to start against Bristol City due to injury, admitted that it was frustrating for him to not play when he has been working hard.

The 30-year old believes that no complaint attitude among the shot-stopping group has made it easier for them to settle in.

Goalkeeper Age Jacob Widell Zetterstrom 27 Josh Vickers 30 Richard O’Donnell 37 Derby County’s goalkeepers

“There is always frustration, you wait and you work but I was injured so”, Vickers told Derby County’s in-house media (1:33).

“When you are injured you are not really much used to the team and whatnot.

“So, he was next man up and the gaffer has always been really big on the next man up being ready to perform.

“And it is just a credit to the group as well, it is not easy.

“We have had three different goalies in the last four league games but the group have just cracked on and no one has complained so, just like makes it easy to settle in.”

Vickers feels that the special bond between himself and the Derby County faithful has come after they supported him in his early Rams career.

The shot-stopper wants to repay the supporters for their support whenever he gets the chance to play.

“I think it comes from maybe some personal stuff that obviously happened early on in my time here.

“And I will never forget that, never will.

“They were there for me in a really tough time and supported me.

“I feel like every time I go there, I just want to repay that to them.

“It probably has not come from playing as much as I would have liked, but I hope that opportunity comes in the near future.”

With Widell Zetterstrom being a doubt for the upcoming game against Swansea City, Vickers will hope to get the nod and keep his first clean sheet of the campaign.