Aston Villa on-loan attacker Ben Broggio is well aware that he needs to fight for his starting spot at Falkirk, stressing that he wants to secure as many minutes as he can before his return to Villa Park.

The Birmingham-based club have focused on strengthening their youth ranks, either signing talents from abroad or helping them grow in their youth squad.

Attacking talent Broggio began his career in the club’s early levels at Villa Park and has impressed over the years, featuring at multiple youth levels.

Broggio has been capped for England at youth level and made his senior debut for Aston Villa back in 2024 in the EFL Cup against Wycombe Wanderers.

The teenage attacker signed a new long-term deal last year at the club, securing his long-term future at Villa Park.

Earlier this month, Scottish outfit Falkirk were able to loan Broggio in for the rest of the current campaign and boss John McGlynn hailed the teenager’s ‘class’ upon his arrival.

Falkirk are flying following promotion to the Scottish Premiership, and on Wednesday night, Broggio scored the only goal against Dundee in a 1-0 win.

Game Competition Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Hearts (A) Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock (H) Scottish Premiership Falkirk’s next three games

Broggio expressed his delight at starting his first game at Falkirk’s home and stressed that he knows he needs to fight for his shirt in men’s football.

The versatile teenage attacker knows he needs to add end product to his game whenever he is on the pitch, and he is aiming to clock up as much game time as he can before returning to Aston Villa where he plans to fight in the first team.

“Every single start is a bonus”, Broggio told Falkirk TV (3:41) following his first goal and his first start at the Bairns.

“And obviously, I know that every single time I play, I have got to fight for my shirt, that’s men’s football.

“And every time I step onto the pitch, I know I have got to have something leaving my foot, whether it is a goal or an assist, crosses, shots.

“I know that I have got to have an end product as an attacker.

“Each game, I will be fighting for my shirt, and obviously, the more minutes I play and take it back to Villa in the summer as a first-team player, it just helps me all the more going forward in my career.”

Falkirk currently sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership table and they were able to beat League One pair Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic to Broggio’s loan capture.

Whether the 19-year-old Villa starlet will be able to establish himself in McGlynn’s side for the future games remains to be seen, but Aston Villa will hope they made the right call in sending him to Scotland.