George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15th February, 12:00 UK time

Birmingham City welcome Leeds United to St Andrew’s in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, with a spot in the fifth round on the line and both clubs keen to extend their respective cup runs.

Blues, despite having been in League One last season, continue to be in the mix for promotion to the Premier League. They have shown consistent spending power, often surpassing some of the sides in the Championship in that capacity.

They are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run and head into the cup game on Sunday against top-flight club Leeds United with confidence.

The confidence they have built has prompted one their stars to issue a warning to Leeds United, telling them that they will have to visit St Andrew’ and play in front of the Blues’ fans.

The Whites, on the other hand, have also been basking in the glory of their recent performances. They have lost just two of the last 13 games, enjoying relative comfort due to the six point gap that currently exists between themselves and relegation battlers West Ham.

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo feels something within the group has now changed with all the players working to fulfil the same cause.

While Premier League survival remains the optimal goal, the importance of progress in the FA Cup can hardly be ignored.

Promotion means that Leeds’ fans now just have 38 league games to enjoy, rather than 46, and a deep FA Cup run could help fill that void.

They have already managed to topple one Championship team in Derby County and will take the confidence from that 3-1 win into Sunday’s game.

Due to the relentless nature of the Premier League, the fitness levels of the current crop of Leeds United players are being tested every day.

The FA Cup gives Daniel Farke the chance to rotate his team and keep legs fresh, which one presenter senses opening up an opportunity for Birmingham City.

However, Farke has been clear he does want to compete in the FA Cup and as such, changes are not likely to be as widespread as may have otherwise been the case.

Predicted Lineups

Birmingham City Leeds United Beadle Perri Osayi-Samuel Rodon Neumann Bijol Klarer Bornauw Wagner Justin Solis Gudmundsson Doyle Tanaka Roberts Gruev Stansfield Longstaff Osman Buonanotte Ducksch Piroe Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Birmingham City: DWWDW

Leeds United: DWLDW

Key Men

Birmingham City

Birmingham City can grab the headlines by causing an upset against a Premier League team. Manager Chris Davies is expected to pick a strong playing eleven to give Blues the best possible chance of progress.

In attack, summer signing Marvin Ducksch has found his goalscoring touch after a tough start to the season. He has seven league goals to his name already and has another FA Cup strike to go with it. A second goal would help keep his 100 per cent scoring record in the competition intact and help the Blues win it.

Down the flanks, yet another new signing, Patrick Roberts, can help provide either Ducksch or Jay Stansfield with the crosses they need to find the back of the net. He has pace at his disposal and can give the Leeds United full-backs a run for their money.

Leeds United

With changes in place, the onus of manufacturing the desired result may rest on the shoulders of a different set of players.

Sean Longstaff made a bright initial impression at Leeds, but has found himself pushed down the pecking order as the likes of Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach have shone. Longstaff will be keen to take his chance if it comes his way.

In attack Joel Piroe played 89 minutes of the last FA Cup match against Derby County and he will be raring for another opportunity. Piroe snubbed chances to leave Leeds in the January transfer window.

Piroe will want to get his name on the scoresheet and remind Farke that he remains a reliable option in attack.

Result Competition Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City Championship Birmingham City 1-0 Leeds United Championship Birmingham City 4-5 Leeds United Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Form and statistics simply go out of the window when cup games are played. And at St Andrew’s when two teams from two different divisions lock horns it will be extremely difficult to pick a clear winner.

Birmingham City manager Davies has managed to completely change the fortunes of the club after a difficult start.

Leeds United are no juggernaut that cannot be conquered and in his team meetings throughout the week, he will have been telling his players so.

Farke does want cup progress, but he knows Premier League survival is the ultimate aim, which he will take into account with his team selection decisions.

Defeat at Birmingham City would not be a disaster for Leeds and ultimately, the extra motivation in front of the home crowd could see Blues edge it.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Birmingham City 2-1 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Birmingham City vs Leeds United is set to be shown live in the UK on the TNT Sports 3 channel and on Discovery+ with a kick-off of 12:00.