Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kilmarnock boss Neil McCann has praised Rangers loan star Findlay Curtis after his good performance in an unfamiliar position at right-back.

Rangers loaned out their academy graduate Curtis to Scottish Premiership strugglers Kilmarnock in the last days of the winter window, seeking to secure him regular game time.

The 19-year old made his Rangers debut last January and held his spot in the first team squad following the arrival of Russell Martin.

However, with Danny Rohl coming in at Ibrox and Mikey Moore improving his form, minutes for Curtis soon became limited.

After starting just one league game all season, Curtis was loaned out to Kilmarnock to gain some valuable first-team minutes.

Former Rangers stars McCann and Billy Dodds, respectively, are the head and assistant coaches at Killie.

Dodds recently stated that Curtis will be a good addition for them and the young star’s start at Rugby Park is proving his statement to be correct.

Club Years Rangers 2025- Kilmarnock (loan) 2026- Findlay Curtis’ career history

Curtis, who has played a as a winger throughout his career, was deployed as a right-back in Kilmarnock’s win 4-3 win against St. Mirren on Wednesday.

He was impressive in the new role and provided the assist for Kilmarnock’s opening goal.

McCann confirmed that the choice to play Curtis was a deliberate one as he trusted the Rangers youngster to get forward, adding attacking numbers.

The Kilmarnock boss hailed Curtis for his performance as he both attacked and defended well, in his first ever start as a right-back.

McCann believes the Rangers loanee has created selection dilemma after his great performance, where he was quick and fit to get up and down the pitch consistently.

“Well that was a deliberate thing”, McCann said during a press conference (4:27).

“I could have gone with a safer option at right-back, Brando [Brandon] is just back so probably was not ready to start the game.

“But I could have gone with other boys there at the position but I wanted to play Fin [Curtis] because I trust him in terms of getting forward.

“I knew because of how St. Mirren had shaped up, they never had a winger up against him so I would fancy him getting into good positions.

“And I thought he did really, really well considering it is an alien position.

“I thought he defended really well, got back, got blocks in.

“He is fit enough, he is quick enough to get up the pitch, so he has given me something to think about this weekend.”

The 19-year old has previously been praised for his good attitude on and off the pitch and he will hope good performances on loan help him to become a key player for Rohl in the future.

Kilmarnock have won two of their last three games and Curtis will hope that he can do his parent club a favour when Killie host Celtic on Sunday.