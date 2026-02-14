George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United selling Nick Woltemade ‘is not an option’ despite the German being linked with a possible return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

The Magpies had a turbulent window at the beginning of the current season, after Alexander Isak demanded a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Swede forced a transfer through and the Reds paid the British record transfer fee for the 26-year-old star forward.

Newcastle responded by paying a large fee to sign Woltemade from German side Stuttgart, when it had seemed he would be heading for Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were keen on the 23-year-old, but one former club star claimed the level of fee Newcastle paid was not one the Bavarians would ever have matched.

Woltemade had a bright start to life at St. James’ Park as he scored four times in his first five Premier League games for the Magpies.

The German striker, though, has not scored a league goal in almost two months, after his brace against Chelsea in December in a 2-2 draw.

Club Appearances Werder Bremen 51 Newcastle United 37 Stuttgart 36 Elversberg 35 Nick Woltemade’s appearances by club

Talk about a potential exit in the upcoming summer window has not gone away, with Bayern Munich keeping tabs on the ex-Stuttgart striker.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, a transfer this summer ‘is not an option’ and Newcastle will not cash in on him just 12 months after signing him.

Newcastle paid a package close to £70m for the Germany striker from Stuttgart last summer and are not about to give up him him.

Even though Woltemade’s recent form has left a bit to be desired, he has shown that he is capable of scoring in England.

Woltemade has scored seven times in the Premier League, with his long-term deal running until the summer of 2031 on Tyneside.

The German striker has started only two of Newcastle’s last eight Premier League games, as Eddie Howe has preferred Yoane Wissa and even Anthony Gordon up top.

Whether Bayern Munich will rekindle their interest in the 24-year-old remains to be seen, especially with Harry Kane still the main man in attack at the Allianz Arena.