Rangers captain James Tavernier has acknowledged the influence of the Ibrox crowd, insisting it is up to the players to take the game to Hearts and give the supporters every reason to rally behind the Gers on Sunday.

The Glasgow heavyweights were left frustrated at Fir Park on Wednesday night, surrendering points to fourth-placed Motherwell after an 89th-minute strike snatched away victory in dramatic fashion.

The 1-1 draw keeps Rangers second in the table, five points adrift of leaders Hearts, with rivals Celtic breathing down the Gers’ necks just one point further back in third.

Ibrox, however, has proved a fortress for the Scottish giants, who have claimed eight Scottish Premiership wins and suffered just one defeat in 13 home outings this season.

Tavernier underlined the magnitude of the task awaiting his side as they gear up to host the Jambos at Ibrox – match preview here – pointing to the need to match a Hearts outfit that have set the standard this season despite Rangers’ strong home form.

He stressed the importance of Rangers asserting themselves from the first whistle and coping with the varied challenges the league leaders are likely to pose.

The 34-year-old added that taking the lead would lift the crowd and boost the team’s performance, but stressed that the responsibility ultimately lies with the players to justify that support.

Club Appearances Rangers 555 Rotherham United 31 Carlisle United 17 Bristol City 13 Wigan Athletic 13 Newcastle United 10 Sheffield Wednesday 8 MK Dons 7 Shrewsbury Town 2 James Tavernier’s appearances by club

Tavernier said to Rangers’ in house media (1:49): “Yes, and we’re going to have to perform against a real good side that have performed well this season.

“They’ll have obviously the different tests, but we’ve got to stand up to it and put our imprint on the game from the first whistle.

“We know how massive the crowd are for us and we obviously want them really behind us, but it’s down to us as well to take that lead and really get the crowd behind us.

“It’s down to us.”

The Gers strengthened significantly last month with the additions of attackers Ryan Naderi and Andreas Skov Olsen, along with Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens, signings praised by a former top-flight manager who believes the January arrivals look like astute pieces of business.

Danny Rohl will be hoping for a positive result against the in-form Hearts on Sunday to close the gap at the top and keep Rangers’ silverware ambitions firmly within reach.