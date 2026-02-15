Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Kilmarnock for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Rugby Park.

Neil McCann is currently looking to plot Kilmarnock’s survival bid and the early signs from Killie during his tenure have been positive.

Kilmarnock have won two of their last three games, most recently a 4-3 victory over St Mirren in which new signing Findlay Curtis came in for praise from McCann.

Celtic boss O’Neill will have noted the improvement in fortunes at Kilmarnock which makes today’s clash all the more difficult than it would have been if played earlier in the campaign.

O’Neill was backed by signings in the January transfer window and skipper Callum McGregor believes they have settled in well.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a late arrival and has made a particular impression, not least on the Celtic staff on the training ground.

He popped up with a stoppage time winner last time out as Celtic beat Livingston 2-1 and O’Neill will want less nerves in today’s clash.

Celtic have won on all of their last three visits to Rugby Park and claimed a 2-1 victory at the ground as recently as September.

O’Neill knows that with such a tight Scottish Premiership title race, dropping points at Kilmarnock today would be a huge blow and he will seek to avoid it.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal in the Celtic lineup vs Kilmarnock today, while in defence O’Neill selects a four of Julian Araujo, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

O’Neill will want Celtic to dominate the ball in midfield and he deploys Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, while Benjamin Nygren, Yang and Daizen Maeda support Junior Adamu.

The Celtic lineup vs Kilmarnock can be shaped by O’Neill’s use of his substitutes as the game goes on and he has a wealth of options on the bench, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Schmeichel, Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Hatate, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Adamu

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Cvancara, McCowan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tounekti, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Donovan