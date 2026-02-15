Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has vowed to keep Youssef Chermiti hungry after the striker’s hat-trick fired the Gers to a 4-2 win over title rivals Hearts.

Rohl’s men headed into the Scottish Premiership encounter with the league leading Jambos on the back of dropping points away at Motherwell.

It was suggested by one former top flight star that Rohl was being too negative in his approach, but on Sunday, Rangers scored four goals for the German.

A nip and tuck first half at Ibrox saw the sides go in level at 2-2 at the break, with Hearts taking the lead, then being pegged back, then taking the lead again and being pegged back again by Chermiti goal in the 39th minute.

In the second half, Chermiti then struck again twice, in the 57th and 90th minutes, to kill off Hearts and hand Rangers a 4-2 win.

Rohl is delighted with the Portuguese striker and feels he will have no issue keeping him just as hungry for the approaching games.

He stressed Chermiti showed he was the man for the big occasion by stepping up.

“Three goals, he worked hard for the group”, the Rangers boss told BBC Sportsound.

“My job is now to keep him hungry and he will be hungry because he’ll want to score more, but big games are for big players and today he showed how big he is.”

Rangers split opinion amongst fans when they splashed the cash for Chermiti in the summer transfer window, while they then baffled many supporters by rejecting a €15m bid from Fenerbahce for him in January.

Another Turkish side, Besiktas, are now in the process of plotting a move for Chermiti when the summer window opens.

If the striker keeps getting amongst the goals though then his asking price will surely sky-rocket.

Rohl’s Rangers now have a week off to prepare for their next assignment, which is a Scottish Premiership trip to rock bottom Livingston.

With Livi having conceded a whopping 56 goals so far this season, Chermiti is likely to back himself to score again if he gets the nod to start.