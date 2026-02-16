Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall could be back in action as early as 26th March for Sweden’s World Cup playoff clash against Ukraine, following ‘a new forecast’ on his injury.

The 20-year-old picked up the knock in late January during the Lilywhites’ 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, forcing him off the pitch.

With most of Spurs’ midfield sidelined, Bergvall had been forced to play through a previous ankle issue sustained against Bournemouth, which was then aggravated by the Dortmund clash.

Originally expected to be out for three months, recent developments suggest the Swedish midfielder could make a return sooner than anticipated.

According to Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, Bergvall could be back to full match fitness as early as 26th March, just in time for Sweden’s World Cup playoff clash against Ukraine.

He has recently been able to come out of the plastic boot he has been wearing and the prognosis for the comeback is now around six weeks.

The 20-year-old has featured in 26 matches for Tottenham this season, contributing five goal involvements.

Sweden legend Mikael Lustig has praised the 20-year-old, saying the youngster has impressed at Tottenham and deserves a spot in the national team, either as a starter or off the bench.

England based Jacob Widell Zetterstrom Viktor Johansson Victor Lindelof Gabriel Gudmundsson Emil Krafth Yasin Ayari Alexander Isak Players based in England in last Sweden squad

Bergvall, capped six times for Sweden yet mostly sidelined under Jon Dahl Tomasson, could finally get his chance to shine with Graham Potter at the helm.

His fellow Swedish teammate Dejan Kulusevski, whom Bergvall said would offer a sense of security upon his arrival at N17 in 2024, has also been sidelined all season, yet to feature in a single match, with no confirmed return date.

Potter recently explained that in his view, there was time for both Kulusevski and Alexander Isak to be back for the World Cup playoff clash.

Sweden have missed three of the last four World Cups, last appearing in a major tournament at Euro 2020, and will hope to add Bergvall to their squad as they aim for two consecutive playoff wins in March to reach the World Cup.

Tottenham will also want Bergvall back and fit soon, for reasons of their own, as they fight to survive in the Premier League.