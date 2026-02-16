Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Legendary former defender Alessandro Costacurta has hailed Aston Villa‘s out-on-loan attacker Donyell Malen for his quality, describing him as a ‘deadly’ forward.

The Dutchman had a one-year stint at Aston Villa, who he joined last year from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal, before exiting on a temporary basis.

He made 12 goal contributions in 46 appearances for the Birmingham-based club and left in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Malen left the Villans on loan as he wanted consistent minutes up top, as a number 9, rather than playing out wide, where Unai Emery preferred him at the Villa Park club.

The Spaniard is an admirer of the versatile forward, who he hailed for doing key ‘tactical work’ for the team.

The 27-year-old Dutchman has joined the Serie A side on loan initially, and there is a €25m obligation to buy him at the end of the season.

And the Dutchman has made a great start to life in Italy, as he has scored two braces in his last two Serie A games for the Giallorossi.

Won With Serie A (x7) AC Milan Coppa Italia AC Milan Champions League (x5) AC Milan UEFA Super Cup (x3) AC Milan Intercontinental Cup (x2) AC Milan Alessandro Costacurta’s playing honours

Former legendary defender Costacurta is impressed with the Malen’s quality and his impact, early doors at Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Malen’s pace and quality on the ball have been hailed by the 59-year-old, who described the forward as a ‘deadly’ individual.

“[Rasmus] Hojlund did a fantastic job, as he always does, [Evan] N’Dicka will ask Gasperini to rest him… Malen is deadly”, Costacurta told Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via Area Napoli), talking about Roma’s 2-2 draw against Napoli on Sunday.

“He has great speed and technique; Look at how he set up Wesley for the penalty.”

One ex-Aston Villa star hailed Malen for his performances at Villa Park and the 27-year-old was dubbed a weapon.

Aston Villa did make forward signings in the winter window that closed earlier this month, including the return of English striker Tammy Abraham.

It remains to be seen who Aston Villa will go for in the summer transfer window, as Malen is due to make a permanent move to Roma when the season ends, unless the Giallorossi have second thoughts and hold talks to try to cancel the deal.

On current form, such a thought seems unlikely.