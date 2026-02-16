Angel Martinez/Getty Images

John Heitinga has left Tottenham Hotspur, resigning from his first-team coach position, even though he ‘could have remained’ at the club.

The north London club are having a torrid season in the Premier League, with the club sitting as low as 16th in the league table.

Danish boss Thomas Frank was sacked last week by the club, as Tottenham are currently only five points above 18th-placed West Ham United.

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara urged the club hierarchy to appoint a manager with a strong personality, pointing out ‘shocking’ standards at the club.

The north Londoners appointed former Juventus boss Igor Tudor on Friday, after hitting verbal agreement with the Croatian.

Tudor has been appointed until the end of the season to keep the club afloat safely, and he may well need to bring in his coaches to the English club.

One of Tottenham’s first-team coaches, in the shape of Heitinga, is leaving the club, according to Dutch journalist Johan Inlan.

Person Position Igor Tudor Head coach Justin Cochrane Assistant Andreas Georgson Assistant Chris Haslam Performance head Joe Newton Analyst Fabian Otte Goalkeeping coach Tottenham’s key coaching staff

It has been suggested that the Dutchman ‘could have remained’ as part of Tudor’s coaching team, but he has decided to leave.

Tottenham Hotspur only appointed him on 15th January as part of Frank’s coaching staff to assist the Dane.

The 42-year-old Dutchman could have stayed to help the new boss, Tudor, but he has chosen to part ways with the north Londoners.

Most recently, Heitinga was Eredivisie giants Ajax’s boss, but his poor record saw him get the sack on 6th November, five months into his tenure.

The Dutchman was in charge of 15 games for the Amsterdam outfit, but he won, lost and drew five games each.

And now, after his resignation, Heitinga is out of work, and Spurs could look to appoint a new face to assist Tudor.

It remains to be seen where Heitinga, who is a highly rated coach, pops up next.