Burton Albion defender Terence Vancooten feels that he kept West Ham United hitman Callum Wilson quiet for large parts of the FA Cup game on Saturday, but believes the striker is a quality performer.

Wilson joined the Hammers last summer on a free transfer after his contract expired at Newcastle United; his contract at West Ham is heavily incentive based.

His arrival was greeted by a former boss, who claimed that if kept fit, Wilson could deliver goals on a regular basis for West Ham.

The managerial change at West Ham, with Nuno Espirito Santo coming in, has not helped Wilson and the Portuguese was keen to offload him in January, before being told to keep him by the club hierarchy.

Wilson started West Ham’s FA Cup game against Burton Albion at the weekend and an in-form Crysencio Summerville strike in extra time of the game handed them a 1-0 win.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old forward did have some bright moments, but was not very effective against a well-set Brewers.

Vancooten, who was a part of Gary Bowyer’s back-three, is proud of his performance against Wilson, feeling he kept the experienced striker quiet.

However, the 28-year-old central defender pointed out the experienced striker’s undeniable qualities as a number 9.

“Yes, I think I kept him quiet for the majority of the game to be fair”, Vancooten told Burton Albion’s in-house media (0:21) when he was asked about his battle against the West Ham forward.

“But you can see the qualities that he does have.

“But yes, it was a decent performance [from my end].”

West Ham’s weekend win means they march on to the next round of the FA Cup in the hope of having a deep cup run under Nuno.

Wilson’s current deal expires at the end of the season and it would appear unlikely he will be given an extension by the Hammers.

The Englishman is currently seven away from hitting 100 Premier League goals, but with Taty Castellanos and Pablo ahead of him in the pecking order at the London Stadium, there must be considerable doubt over whether he will hit the milestone.