Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti has addressed his developing partnership with winter arrival Ryan Naderi, noting their improving understanding of each other’s movement, while also applauding the Ibrox crowd for their backing against Hearts.

Naderi sealed a deadline-day move to Glasgow from German third-tier side Hansa Rostock after Rangers raised their offer to a €6m package, and a former Gers forward has already tipped him to become Danny Rohl’s first-choice striker.

The Gers welcomed Hearts to Ibrox on Sunday afternoon for a top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership showdown, with Chermiti and Naderi leading the line, and powered their way to a 4-2 victory.

Aside from an own goal by defender Michael Steinwender, the other three strikes came from the Portuguese hitman, taking his league tally to seven for the season and paving the way for a comfortable win, with the new arrival heavily involved in the build-up to one of the goals.

Chermiti highlighted that an understanding is starting to develop between himself and Naderi.

The 21-year-old noted that, with each outing, their partnership has progressed as they continue to learn more about each other’s movement and strengthen their relationship on the pitch.

Chermiti, asked about Naderi, said to RangersTV (0:39): “Yes, it’s been good.

“We’ve been building a good relationship.

“Now I’m knowing more about him, about his movement.

“He’s knowing more about my movement, so yes.”

The Portuguese also hitman hailed the Ibrox faithful, stating that the stadium was rocking and the atmosphere was electric against the Jambos, before turning his focus to the matches ahead and stressing the need to keep building momentum by collecting three points at a time in the games to come.

“Yes, they were rocking today.

“The atmosphere was really good.

“So yes, now we’re looking forward to the next game, and we’re going to try to get more wins and just three points, three points, and we’re looking forward to that.”

The win trims the gap to leaders Hearts to just two points at the summit of the Scottish Premiership, although rivals Celtic, the reigning champions, remain firmly in the hunt in third place, sitting a point behind Rangers with a game in hand.

During the first half of the campaign at Hansa Rostock, Naderi registered eight goals and five assists across 18 appearances.

Rohl will be hoping the frontmen maintain their sharpness and continue delivering if he is to steer Rangers to the top of the table and secure silverware in his first season at Ibrox.