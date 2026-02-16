Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has heaped praise on Lukas Nmecha, insisting he brings a different dimension to the side, pointing to his strength and physicality.

The Whites travelled to St Andrew’s on Sunday afternoon to face Championship side Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Nmecha firing them into an early lead.

Blues struck in the 89th minute to force extra time, but after a tense further 30 minutes, the tie was settled on penalties, with a standout display from Lucas Perri, who has been backed by Daniel Farke as a quality shot-stopper, ensuring Leeds progressed to the round of 16.

Since his arrival last summer, Nmecha, 27, has recorded seven goals and two assists in 23 appearances for the Whites and is currently on a two-game scoring run after converting a penalty in the draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Tuesday.

Grayson reflected on how forwards are assessed on their goal return over a season, even if they contribute in other ways without scoring consistently.

He noted that since joining the club, Nmecha has added a different dimension to the side with his strength and power, although his fitness has occasionally been questioned.

The 56-year-old added that when the Germany international is at his best, he can use his physicality to hold off defenders and unleash shots with such force that goalkeepers have little chance.

League For Bundesliga Wolfsburg Pro League Anderlecht Premier League Leeds United, Manchester City Championship Preston, Middlesbrough Leagues Lukas Nmecha has played in

Grayson said on LUTV (3:15): “Well, ultimately that’s what they’re judged on, their career and the seasons when they’re playing.

“They can have really good seasons and not score too many times, and they will be found critical of their output, of the number of goals, but Nmecha, since he’s been at the club, gives the club something different, the team something different.

“He’s strong, he’s powerful.

“Staying fit has been a question that’s been asked about him, but when he’s on his day, he’s a big, strong boy that can hold people off, and he puts his foot through these opportunities, and with the balls they use in the modern day, they can fly past the ‘keeper, and he did have no chance.”

The former Manchester City man had already drawn praise from Farke ahead of the Yorkshire side’s league meeting with Nottingham Forest, with the Leeds boss noting how sharp he had looked in training.

Leeds’ next challenge comes against another Birmingham side as the Whites head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League, aiming to strengthen their position and push further clear of the drop zone.

Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League on 30 points and will be eager to extend their six-point cushion over relegation-threatened West Ham United.