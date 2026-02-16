Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Birmingham City new boy August Priske played a role in the move of Danish midfielder Peter Langhoff to his former club Djurgarden with key pointers through ‘really good FaceTime calls’.

Blues splashed a substantial £8m to sign Priske from Swedish side Djurgarden in the recently closed winter transfer window.

There were more clubs keen on the 21-year-old striker, but Birmingham’s ambitious hierarchy were able to get the better of the competition for him.

Chris Davies’ side offered Priske a contract until the summer of 2031 and he has already featured in five games for Birmingham.

He started Birmingham’s FA Cup clash against Leeds United at the weekend, which the Premier League side won the game on penalties.

The Denmark Under-21 international spent two-and-a-half years at Djurgarden, where he scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 52 games.

He left the Swedish outfit last month and they signed Danish midfielder Langhoff earlier this month from Danish outfit Lyngby.

League Country Eerste Divisie Netherlands Allsvenskan Sweden Danish Superliga Denmark Leagues August Priske has played in

Despite having moved on from Djurgarden, Priske continues to be an asset for the Swedish side.

Langhoff, 22, revealed that Priske helped him decide to make a move to Djurgarden, with the two discussing the switch.

“Priske called me. I think it was Bosse [Andersson, the sporting director] who put it together”, Langhoff told Swedish daily Expressen.

“I also recognised him from before, from the youth league in Denmark and through my friends in Lyngby.”

The 22-year-old revealed that he had ‘really good’ FaceTime calls with Priske, who helped tell him about the club, where he could live and the players as well.

“[We spoke] about everything. His apartment, the club, how it works, and the players.

“There were some really good FaceTime calls.”

Priske’s performances at Djurgarden earned him the big move to St. Andrew’s and Langhoff will try to follow the footsteps of the Blues’ hitman.

The 21-year-old is earning big money at Birmingham, who have high expectations for his future development.

Birmingham play an in-form Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday and the Dane will be looking to score his first goal against Philippe Clement’s side.