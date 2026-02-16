Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has hailed the performances of Whites star James Justin, stating that he has been an ‘exceptional’ signing for the club.

Leeds signed Justin from Leicester City at the start of the season, after beating Everton to his signature and ending a lengthy pursuit which dated back to 2018.

The versatile defender has started ten games in all competitions so far, establishing himself as a regular only in the last two months under Daniel Farke.

The England international was behind full-backs like Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson in the pecking order earlier in the season, starting only once in the first 18 games.

The 27-year old however, has been a regular feature since, alternating between different positions in Farke’s team.

Justin, who has played in both full-back positions, at centre-back and as a midfielder this campaign, was given the opportunity to captain the Leeds United side against Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday.

His consistent performances and versatility have impressed former Leeds boss Grayson, who believes that Justin has been an ‘exceptional’ signing for the Yorkshire giants.

League With League Two Luton Town League One Luton Town Championship Leicester City Premier League Leicester City, Leeds United Leagues James Justin has played in

Grayson is pleased with how Justin has taken his opportunity after not being a starter earlier in the campaign.

“He has waited for his opportunity. Early part of the season, could not get in”, Grayson said on LUTV (6:50).

“But when he has had the opportunity to get into the team, he has taken it.

“I really like the kid to be fair.

“I think he is so flexible, versatile, he works so hard, he defends well.

“I think he has been an exceptional signing for the club.”

Justin, who was dubbed ‘fantastic’ by one former Leeds star, has started the last eight games for Leeds in the Premier League, helping them sustain their good form.

One Leeds legend is of the view that Justin’s improvement is the result of him ‘getting what it means’ to play for the Whites.

The defender has been key for Farke as his versatility allows the German to alternate between different formations, even during a match.

Leeds United survived a penalty shootout scare against Blues in the FA Cup and will have a week’s rest before another trip to Birmingham, to take on Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Yorkshire club have managed to build a six-points gap over West Ham United in 18th place and will look to increase it.