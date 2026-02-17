Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson feels that the clash with Aston Villa cannot come soon enough, with the Whites riding a wave of momentum following their FA Cup triumph over Birmingham City.

On Sunday, Leeds faced Blues in the FA Cup fourth round and, after a 1-1 draw following extra-time, triumphed on penalties, with summer signing Lukas Nmecha scoring the only goal and earning praise from a former Leeds manager for bringing something different to the side.

The Yorkshire giants have lost just once in their last five league games and head to Villa Park on the back of a three-game unbeaten run to face third-placed Aston Villa this weekend.

Aston Villa have claimed just two wins in their last five league outings and come into the clash fresh from a weekend FA Cup exit at the hands of Newcastle United.

Grayson has labelled the upcoming clash with the Villans as a key test, pointing out that while Unai Emery’s side have impressed over the season, recent results have failed to go their way.

He highlighted that Leeds are heading into the encounter brimming with confidence and momentum, stressing the importance of sustaining their unbeaten streak and carrying it through to upcoming fixtures.

The 56-year-old added that when a team are on a positive run, as the Elland Road outfit currently are, the next game cannot come soon enough.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa Premier League Last three Aston Villa-Leeds United meetings

Grayson said on LUTV (11:02): “It’s a big game.

“Villa have had a great season so far, they have not been great recently in the last month or so; results have sort of not gone their way.

“The big thing is the club, the team, and the squad are going into the next game full of confidence again.

“The momentum, keep using that word, momentum, going into this game, winning the game, moving onto the next one.

“They can’t come quick enough when you’re winning football matches.”

Leeds have lost just two of their 13 league games since the start of December, rising to 16th with 30 points and a six-point cushion over 18th-placed West Ham United.

A Whites legend suggested that something has shifted at Elland Road, with the squad united, a view echoed by another club great, who highlighted the strong mentality of players beyond the regular starting lineup.

The Elland Road side will be hoping that the renewed collective spirit can keep their run going and help retain Premier League status, as Daniel Farke predicted back in November.