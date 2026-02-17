Derby County’s new first-team coach Christoph Buhler has revealed his role in Rams’ technical staff and explained how the decision to move to Pride Park came about.

Buhler recently joined John Eustace’s backroom staff at Derby County, officially joining in the first week of February.

The 48-year old has previous working experience in England as well as his native Germany.

He was the assistant coach at Huddersfield Town from 2015 to 2019 under David Wagner before following him to spells at Schalke and Swiss side Young Boys.

Buhler then returned to England in 2023 as the assistant manager at Norwich City until May 2024.

The German explained how his job title of ‘first-team tactical coach’ helps Eustace in developing his game-plan.

He admits he adds insight on both the opponents’ style of play and Derby County’s own playing style, recommending making changes or evolving it if needed.

Game Competition Watford (A) Championship Hull City (A) Championship Blackburn Rovers (H) Championship Derby County’s next three games

“So the job title is first-team tactical coach”, Buhler told Rams TV (0:33).

“I try to support John on both sides.

“On the opponent, give an insight, help us to understand how we can beat them, how we can stop them.

“And then on the other side, having a look on our game model and our style of play, maintain it, evolve it if needed and on matchday bring both together.

“Our style of play against the opponents, help him and then support him to get a match plan together.”

He explained how the move to Pride Park came to fruition, revealing that he had been in contact with Eustace during his spell at Blackburn Rovers.

However, the move to Blackburn did not materialise and with added positive insight from the Rams’ goalkeeping coach Paul Clements, Buhler considers joining Derby County an easy decision.

“We were already in contact when he was at Blackburn but it did not happen there.

“So, we never lost track and stayed in contact in touch and we felt now was the right time to come together.

“Yes, I worked with him [Clements] twice at Huddersfield and Norwich.

“I knew him and he was speaking highly about John obviously and I knew him as well, so it was an easy decision then at the end.”

Derby County have been impressive in their first full season under Eustace, mounting a playoff push in the second half of the campaign.

Eustace’s side are an astonishing sixth in the Championship table after 32 games and the Rams faithful will hope that additions like Buhler can only increase their chances of promotion to the Premier League.