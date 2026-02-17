Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Alan Rough has insisted that the bench of the current Rangers squad is the strongest he has seen for a long time.

Rangers thumped league leaders Hearts 4-2 in the top of the table clash on Sunday, courtesy of a Youssef Chermiti hat-trick.

Gers boss Danny Rohl was pleased with his striker’s performance in a crucial game and vowed to keep him hungry.

Rohl switched up his system for the game against Hearts, starting two strikers up front in Chermiti and late winter arrival Ryan Naderi.

Naderi, who has been tipped as Rohl’s starting striker going forward, is someone that Chermiti believes he is now forming a good relationship with.

The Ibrox outfit invested heavily in the January window, bringing in several players to help Rohl get over the line and their incomings have impressed one former Scottish Premiership boss.

Winter arrivals Naderi, Andreas Skov Olsen, Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens all started in Rohl’s side against Heart,s with influential players like club captain James Tavernier, midfielder Mohamed Diomande, attackers Thelo Aasgaard and Bojan Miovski all on the bench.

Game Competition Livingston (A) Scottish Premiership Celtic (H) Scottish Premiership Celtic (H) Scottish Cup Rangers’ next three games

All those stars with great experience only finding themselves on the bench in a big game, is a sign of a strong Rangers squad, in former Scotland international Rough’s view.

Rough is impressed with the strength in depth in Rohl’s ranks, insisting it is the strongest Rangers bench he has seen in a long time.

“The strength of Celtic over the past few years has been the bench”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show (8:04).

“I was looking at Rangers’ bench yesterday [Sunday], it is impressive.

“It is really impressive.

“I have never seen a Rangers bench that strong for a long, long time.”

Rangers are now just two points behind Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table, after clawing their way back into the title race in an impressive manner.

Rohl will hope the depth in the Rangers squad proves to be the key factor in winning the three-horse title race.

There is also the added carrot of Champions League football and missing out on it would hit Rangers financially ahead of the summer transfer window.