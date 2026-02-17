Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Former Netherlands international forward Bryan Roy believes that the Italian culture and a central position favours Aston Villa attacker Donyell Malen, who is shining out on loan at Roma.

Malen departed English shores in January, with Aston Villa sanctioning a loan move to Roma despite being in a three-way tussle for the title.

A desire to play as a number 9 was cited as the primary motivation behind Malen’s departure, with Unai Emery consistently using the Dutchman as a winger or a second striker.

Roy, having coached Malen at Ajax’s academy, praised the forward’s technical prowess while recalling that he was ‘frightening for his age’ as a teenager.

A central position, as opposed to being deployed on the wings, has also brought out the best in Malen, feels Roy, with his qualities becoming pronounced in those areas.

Roy, who played for Nottingham Forest, told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “I coached him for the first time when he was 14-15 years old, and the thing that immediately struck me about him was his speed.

“Seeing him on the pitch was frightening for his age. He had excellent technique, ball control, and shooting ability. He had it in him.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“His speed and technique. Even as a teenager, you could see that these qualities would take him far, even though he still had a long way to go.

“He was a right-footed player who played on the left, but now he plays as a centre forward, where his qualities are even more evident.”

Roy also suggested that the move to the Stadio Olimpico has painted Malen in a new light, with Italian culture comparatively more suitable for the striker than the game in England.

“It’s a great marriage between Malen and Roma.

“As soon as I heard he might go there, I thought this deal will work out great.

“Italy has a culture that suits him perfectly, more so than England.”

Despite Emery exalting Malen for his tactical work, the praise rarely resulted in the Dutchman getting the full 90 minutes or an opportunity to play centrally, with Malen said to be unhappy with his game time last season after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Malen has earned rave reviews in Italy since his move to Roma, with Gian Piero Gasperini even going so far as to declare that the club would have more points if the Dutchman had been signed earlier.

Legendary Italian defender Alessandro Costacurta, was one amongst many voices of praise, as he described Malen as ‘deadly’, while former Aston Villa midfielder Karim El-Ahmadi dubbed him a ‘weapon’ in November shortly before his move.

Malen has now scored five goals in five appearances in Serie A after a double against Napoli, becoming the first player since the legendary Gabriel Batistuta in 2000 to score five or more in their first five appearances for the Giallorossi.

Roma have an obligation to buy Malen at the end of the season, though the exact terms are unclear and it remains to be seen if it depends on any specific conditions being met.

Fans of Aston Villa will nonetheless wish him well, knowing that Malen would likely have never got the opportunity to play centrally at Villa Park, and hope that they can obtain a replacement more suited to Emery’s liking in the summer.