Michael Regan/Getty Images

Commentator Ian Danter has insisted that Birmingham City did not splash the cash they did in the January transfer window only to finish tenth in the Championship this season.

Birmingham’s American owners backed Chris Davies in the January window, bringing in a host of fresh faces to increase the quality and depth of the squad at St Andrew’s.

Winger Carlos Vicente was handed a substantial salary to make the move from Spanish side Alaves.

Another addition, August Priske, was handed a ‘big financial package’ when he arrived from Swedish side Djurgardens.

Danter does not believe that Knighthead Capital invested as much as they did to finish tenth and noted that the playoffs in the Championship are within touching distance for Blues.

Birmingham’s spending could well increase the pressure on Davies to deliver this season, though Danter noted that Blues do face fierce competition for a top six spot.

“There is no way that Knighthead made all those purchases to finish tenth”, Danter said on What The EFL (16.28).

Arrival Carlos Vicente August Priske Kai Wagner Jhon Solis Jonathan Panzo Ibrahim Osman Birmingham City’s winter window arrivals

“They have made these purchases in the window because the playoffs are within striking distance.

“But you can say that for seven or eight teams, who are exactly the same mindset as [Birmingham City].”

Danter was full of praise for a particular new signing, Kai Wagner, who he believes has taken to the Championship like a duck to water.

“Kai Wagner at left-back.

“How to become accustomed to the hurly burly of Championship football in an instant.

“I think that is as good an example as any of somebody who integrates instantly into the starting lineup”, Danter added.

Leeds United, who beat Birmingham in the FA Cup at the weekend, had interest in Wagner in 2022, when he was in the MLS.

Following the conclusion of the January window, manager Davies commented that Blues had come out of the window stronger than they were when they went in.

Now Davies has two away games to navigate with his freshened up squad, with trips to Norwich City and Millwall on the agenda for Blues.