Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan has hailed Everton loanee Isaac Heath for his key assist on Tuesday night against Tranmere Rovers, pointing out the ‘magic’ he has.

The versatile attacking talent started his youth career with Leeds United and impressed at the Whites academy.

Nine years ago, Everton identified Heath’s talent and snapped him up from the Whites’ youth system, and he impressed at the Toffees.

Last year, Everton opened talks and extended Heath’s contract until 2027 and loaned him out to League Two club Accrington Stanley for the entirety of the campaign.

He has been a key player for Doolan at Stanley as he has started all of his 29 matches at the Lancashire club, contributing to eleven goals directly.

Heath’s team-mate, Paddy Madden, hailed him earlier this season, describing him as a smashing little player.

On Tuesday night, Heath provided another crucial assist to the veteran striker in Accrington Stanley’s 1-0 win against Tranmere, and his ‘pinpoint’ cross was hailed by Doolan.

The Stanley boss talked up Heath’s ability to go both ways and beat his man in 1-v-1 situations, lauding him for having that bit of magic.

“With Isaac Heath there, he’s got that magic about him”, Doolan told Accrington Stanley’s media (1:46), talking about the goal against Tranmere.

“He can beat his man and go both ways, and he can beat his man 1-v-1.

“And I said to Paddy at the end that I just wanted him to be in there when he [Heath] put that pinpoint cross in, and Paddy’s a great header [of the ball].”

The Stanley boss is an Everton fan, and when Heath joined the League Two club, Doolan stressed that he would give the youngster every chance to grow.

The 21-year-old’s consistent performances have helped him grow and the boss is ‘so, so happy’ with the Toffees talent.

Whether Heath’s good display at the League Two club will see him get a chance to impress David Moyes in Everton’s pre-season in the summer remains to be seen.