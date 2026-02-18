Omar Vega/Getty Images

Fenerbahce boss Domenico Tedesco has admitted that he feels sorry for West Ham United loan star Edson Alvarez, who has undergone surgery ahead of the summer’s World Cup.

The Mexico international joined Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce last summer on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the term.

When Alvarez joined the Turkish side, his arrival was hailed by one journalist, who talked up his physical attributes.

However, he has struggled with persistent injury issues and there is no certainty that Fenerbahce will exercise his €22m option to buy when the season ends.

And earlier this month, Alvarez sustained a severe ankle injury, and talk of possible surgery caused uproar in Mexico, with the ultimate decision lying with West Ham.

On Tuesday, he had successful surgery on his ankle, which has now been confirmed by Fenerbahce boss Tedesco as well.

The Belgian boss has made it clear that Alvarez’s ankle pain has now subsided following the successful operation.

Tedesco insisted that the West Ham on-loan midfielder is a key player for his side, stressing he feels sorry for Alvarez.

“Edson Alvarez is recovering; his pain has subsided now”, the Fenerbahce boss said via A Spor addressing the West Ham star’s injury.

“Unfortunately, he decided to undergo surgery.

“He is an important player for us.

“I feel sorry for him.”

There was initial fear that a surgery could rule Alvarez out of the summer’s World Cup, but now there is optimism that he is going to be fit to represent his country.

He will look to recover now, and the rate of his recovery from the surgery will be beneficial for West Ham, Fenerbahce, and Javier Aguirre’s Mexico side.

Alvarez captains Mexico, who will be keeping a keen eye on his recovery to avoid any unpredictability in his road back to fitness.

West Ham could benefit if Alvarez’s recovery goes well, as his performances at the World Cup could see clubs circling for his signature in the summer transfer window.