Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb has lauded Leicester City loan star Sammy Braybrooke for his brilliant all-round game, stressing that he is impressing the fans by giving his all.

The Leicester-born central midfielder came through the Foxes’ academy and made the senior side’s bench a few times back in 2022, when the club were in the Premier League.

Braybrooke represented England at different youth levels, most recently playing for the young Lions’ Under-20 setup.

Highly rated, Braybrooke snubbed interest from Germany to sign a professional deal with the Foxes.

The young midfielder made his Leicester debut four years ago in an EFL Cup clash against Newport County and that has been his only senior appearance so far.

The Foxes loaned Braybrooke out to Dundee and Newport County before League Two club Chesterfield loaned him in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

He caught former EFL winger Adrian Clarke’s eye during his Exiles loan spell, and was hailed for his pedigree as a player with quality.

The 21-year-old has hit the ground running at the Spireites, as he has started seven league games already for Paul Cook’s side since his arrival.

Club Years Leicester City 2022- Dundee (loan) 2024-2025 Newport County (loan) 2025-2026 Chesterfield (loan) 2026- Sammy Braybrooke’s career history

Chesterfield assistant Webb hailed Braybrooke for his technicality on the ball, praising his eagerness to ask for the ball in tight situations with bravery.

He insisted that the Foxes’ loan star is never afraid to go all in for a duel, which he believes is pleasing the fans and the staff at the moment.

“I don’t know if he captained England Under-17s, but if he did, that is really good”, Webb said to Chesterfield’s media (4:14) when he was told that Braybrooke captained the young Lions.

“No, listen, what is pleasing all the staff and us and probably the supporters is that he does little tricks and flicks and breaks away.

“And then fantastic passes across the pitch, and he asks for the ball in areas where other players don’t want it.

“And when there is a 50-50, he goes in for it.

“That is what the supporters want to see, they want to see players who give their all.”

Braybrooke has been rated as a top talent and he will be eager to make a case for a chance at Leicester over the summer on the back of his Chesterfield loan stint.

Gary Rowett is closing in on becoming the new boss at the King Power, and Braybrooke will look to catch his eye with his displays.