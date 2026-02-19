Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Celtic must keep ‘real quality’ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fit to be able to start him at Ibrox against Rangers, in the view of journalist Stephen McGowan.

The Bhoys focused on loan acquisitions in the winter transfer window, but did make a permanent addition when Oxlade-Chamberlain came in on a free transfer.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder had been a free agent since departing Turkish side Besiktas and put pen to paper to a six-month deal with an option for a further year in Glasgow.

Debate was sparked about whether Celtic should have signed Oxlade-Chamberlain and one former top flight star dubbed it a gamble.

The 32-year-old’s start in Scotland could not have gone any better, as he scored an injury time winner against Livingston on his debut.

His ‘class’ during the game was hailed by one former Scotland star along with his training performances, which have been wowing the Celtic staff.

With other midfielders failing to find their optimal form this season, Oxlade-Chamberlain is someone who can carry the engine room for Martin O’Neill’s side, in the view of journalist McGowan.

Trophy won With Premier League Liverpool Champions League Liverpool EFL Cup Liverpool FA Cup Arsenal UEFA Super Cup Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup Liverpool Turkish Cup Besiktas Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s honours

McGowan insists that the England international is the only real candidate who can step up in the Celtic in midfield, and needs to be kept fit by the Bhoys.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has only been used from the bench in his two games as he builds up match fitness, must be given an hour of playing time against Hibernian to be fit to start against the crucial game against Rangers, feels McGowan.

“In midfield, Celtic really need someone who can step forward”, McGowan said on PLZ Soccer (28:41).

“And the only real candidate you can see is Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“They need to keep him fit, to keep him top of his game.

“When he has come on and made an impact, I think he has been quality.

“Real quality.

“I think they need to give an hour against Hibs certainly at the weekend and they need to able to put him in straight in from the start at Ibrox.”

Celtic will take on Hibernian this weekend fresh off a Europa League playoff tie clash against Stuttgart, which Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be involved in.

They then travel to Germany for the reverse fixture, before making the trip to take on title rivals Rangers at Ibrox.